Trump backs off Special Olympics cuts

The Trump administration is backing off proposed federal cuts to the Special Olympics.

That's good news for Special Olympics Vermont, which would have lost more than $100,000-thousand for its Unified Champion Schools program. Upwards of 61,000 Vermont kids have access to that program.

Special Olympics Vermont says this program is critical because it helps prevent bullying against kids with special needs.

"This program is really about inclusion. It is appropriately based in the education budget, as it is a program both for students with and without intellectual disabilities," said Melissa Siner Shea, the head of Special Olympics Vermont.

The Trump administration had wanted the nearly $18-million in nationwide cuts because they said Special Olympics was a nonprofit and capable of raising its own funding. The organization calls its federal money crucial.

