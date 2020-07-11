Special Olympics hosts virtual golf tournament fundraiser

Due to the pandemic, the Special Olympics couldn't hold its annual in-person golf tournament as usual. But organizers found a safe and creative way to put on the fundraiser, anyways.

Instead of holding one large event and playing one round of 18 holes, participants got to form their own teams and collectively try to play 100 holes over the course of the weekend at any golf club of their choice. As always, the goal is to raise money for the Special Olympics. The organizer says there’s several ways to contribute.

“They can send out their fundraising page that they get when they register and try to get money that way or they can get pledges from folks. For example, they can say, ‘If I complete 100 holes, you’ll give me a dollar per hole’ to their friends and family members or, ‘If I pat every hole, you’ll give me a dollar for every par that I get,'” said Meghan Sweezey of Special Olympics Vermont.

Event organizers say the goal is to raise $15,000. By Saturday afternoon, they were just $4,000 short.