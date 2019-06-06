Special Olympics torch run swings through Upper Valley

Athletes took to the streets of the Upper Valley Thursday for the Special Olympics Vermont Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The law enforcement torch run is the largest grassroots fundraising effort for the Special Olympics. Athletes, coaches, and members of the community ran and biked through White River Junction with the Olympic flame. The "Upper Valley Hawks" were the guests of honor.

"In addition to supporting the athletes through fundraising, it's also about raising awareness. It's about creating an atmosphere of inclusivity," said Hartford Police Chief Phil Kasten.

"I actually like Special Olympics because I get to meet new friends and it gets me out more," said Mary Thomas, an athlete.

"This is my favorite, this is my favorite. I also way love it every year. This is my favorite thing to do," said Bo Harron, an athlete.

White River Toyota handed over a check for $1,700 to support Special Olympics Vermont. The torch will make it's way to Burlington over the next 24 hours for this weekend's games at the University of Vermont.