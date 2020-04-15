Special enrollment period for uninsured Vermonters extended

Vermonters who don't have health insurance during the pandemic are still covered for another month.

A special enrollment period was launched for Vermonters to support access to health care during the coronavirus outbreak.

The special period was scheduled to end in two days, but has now been extended a month.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont and MVP Health Care are participating.

Eligible Vermonters without health insurance will be able to enroll in a health plan.

Vermonters who lost their jobs and thus their healthcare may be eligible for Medicaid.