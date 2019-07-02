Specialty food companies aim to make an impact

This year's hottest specialty food trends were on display at the Fancy Food Show in New York.

Decadent chocolate, award-winning olive oil, and West African grain -- delicious foods with a social conscience. At the 2019 Fancy Food Show in New York, companies with a mission to give back are trending.

"We try to bring together Arab and Jewish women to create a better society," said Hadas Lahav, founder of Sindyanna of Galilee, which partners Arabs and Israelis to produce olive oil and other products. From job opportunities for Arab women and work with Arab farmers, to the bottle artwork created by Arab and Israeli children, they want to be an example of how Arab and Jewish people can live in peace.

"We think this is better for the future of our children and this will be better for both sides," Lahav said.

Specialty foods is a $150 billion industry, largely driven by millennials. Denise Purcell of the Specialty Food Association says young people want the companies they buy from to share their values. "They are becoming more interested in what the company is about. Not just how the product us made, but the people behind it, what they stand for," she said.

"Our purpose is to increase per capita income in West Africa," said Philip Teverow, co-founder of Yolele, a company that sells Fonio, an ancient grain grown by small farmers in West Africa. The company is creating jobs with a processing facility in the region and introducing more consumers to Fonio. "People are ready for the new tastes and they haven't experienced that West African taste, by and large."

And they're eager to try new products that are trying to make the world a better place.