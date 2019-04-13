Speed cubers come to Vermont

Matching colors on a Rubik's Cube quickly, isn't quite as easy as Camden Dunbar makes it look. The 12 year old from Glover says he practices pretty much all day. It all started about 10 years ago when he asked his Dad about the Rubik's Cube on his desk.

"As he got older, he would ask me how to solve it. So, I would teach him a little here and there. Then one day, he went on YouTube and he ended up beating dear old dad," Peter Dunbar Said.

Camden said he knew he had a knack for speed cubing when he was able to complete the puzzle in less than thirty seconds. Now, his best time is less than twelve seconds.

"We were at a restaurant one time and he had his cube in his hand and he was just fiddling around a little bit with it and the manager came up to us and said, 'I'll tell you what, if you can finish that cube before the end of dinner service, I'll not only pay for your meal, I'll give you desert,'" Peter Dunbar said. "Well, he had it done before the man left the table."

Saturday, Camden will be one of 80 competitors at the World Cube Association Speed Cubing event at the Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center. This will be Camden's third competition and the first time it will ever be held in his home state. It was Peter Dunbar's idea to have the event in Vermont.

"I thought it was really cool," Camden Dunbar said.