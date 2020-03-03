Speidel scores basket on Senior night

Five years after surviving a near fatal car crash, Josh Speidel took the court for the UVM men's basketball team Tuesday night and scored his first and only points as a collegiate basketball player. It was part of the Catamount's Senior night festivities, in which four players were honored, including Speidel.

The February 2015 crash in Indiana left the top Catamount recruit with a severe brain injury. UVM honored Speidel's scholarship and he was able to join the team for the 2016-2017 season. Speidel had been rehabbing and working for the last five years to regain his motor skills and speech.

"Everyone always said, 'Enjoy it -- college -- because it'll go quick.' And never really believed them until I'm about to go out on Senior Night. It's crazy," Speidel said.

"Josh did his part for sure. He worked his tail off and all the determination and grit and perseverance that made him a great basketball player helped him get to where he is today," said UVM coach John Becker.

Thanks to an agreement with UVM's opponent, Albany, Speidel was able to score Vermont's first two points of the game Tuesday night before leaving to a standing ovation from the Catamount fans at Patrick Gym.