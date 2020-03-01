Speidel to shine on Senior Night

Tuesday will mark one of the final and more emotional chapters in Josh Speidel's time at the University of Vermont. For the former Hoopcats top recruit, the last five years have been anything but a fairy-tale. But, through hard work and support from his teammates, family and community, Speidel will get to write his own ending after fate intervened at the start.

Kyle Cieplicki: We recruited Josh harder than any player we had really ever recruited.

John Becker: I was really excited about him joining our program.

Indiana All-Star and top high school recruit, Josh Speidel, took a chance when he agreed to play ball for the University of Vermont six years ago.

Kyle Cieplicki: We'll be sad to see him go.

Associate head coach, Kyle Cieplicki played a major role in his recruitment.

Kyle Cieplicki: He was the best and is really the best player to ever commit to Vermont basketball coming out of high school.

John Becker: I thought he was going to be a big, big part of things right away.

Mike McCune news report: Tough news out of Catamount Country this weekend, Josh Speidel, a high school basketball standout from Indiana, who was a UVM recruit for next season, was involved in a car accident yesterday. He suffered a head injury and is currently listed in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

John Becker said in 2015: It's been a tough 24 hours with the news about Josh's car accident.

Now, John Becker remembers: I got in to see Josh and he was in a coma, tubes down his throat and it was hard and it just breaks your heart. It broke my heart.

But Josh Speidel approached recovery with the same work ethic, intensity and dedication as his put towards basketball.

Josh Speidel: It's been a grind. I'm not going to put it lightly. I don't know, just being out here, seeing the guys everyday, just the work they put in, just kind of makes it worth it.

Everett Duncan: This whole time he's continued to work and push and I believe in him and anything he wants to achieve.

Everett Duncan was on the same A.A.U. team with Speidel in Indiana. Tuesday night, they'll be two of five honored during senior night ceremonies.

Everett Duncan: I've been thinking about it and just to hear his name called and I'm just really excited for it.

Patrick Gym has been the site of many memory making moments, including Josh's first appearance in front of the fans in 2016. Tuesday's Senior Night, could top them all, especially with Josh getting the opportunity to score a basket in the game's opening seconds.

Josh Speidel: I think it will hit me when I'm out there, when I put on my jersey and I head out of the locker room and I'm able to feel that emotion, feel that excitement. I'm nervous. For the first time in five years and it may just be for a lay-up, but just to get out there on the court it's like just nice to have that feeling back.

John Becker: The goal always was, we've got to try to get him in uniform and get him out on the court.

UVM returning the favor to a player who for one night, can return to glory. A star who these coaches wanted so badly for what he could do on the court, ended up inspiring his teammates with his actions off of it.

John Becker: He's been a big big part of our incredible success over the last four or five years and it's hard to put a finger on exactly what that is, but I truly believe that.

Kyle Cieplicki: Tuesday night is for Josh and his family. It's a payoff for the work and perseverance and I hope he enjoys every single second of it, because Josh is a basketball player and he's always wanted to be a basketball player and he's worked so hard to get back to this point.

Josh Speidel: Being a part of basketball, just being a part of a family has been such a big part of my life and just UVM accepting me, being there after the accident and every step of this five years since the accident, it's been more than I think they'll ever know.

UVM had honored Speidel's scholarship. He officially joined the team for the 2016-2017 season with the N.C.A.A. granting a waiver so that he wouldn't use a year of eligibility. The cats face Albany Tuesday night at Patrick Gym. Tip off is set for around 7 p.m..