Speidel to suit up for UVM Catamounts on senior night

Five years after a devastating crash nearly cost him his life, UVM Catamount Josh Speidel will suit up for the team for the first time on Tuesday.

Speidel was set to attend UVM in 2015 when he was critically injured in a car crash in his home state of Indiana. It left him with a traumatic brain injury. He was in the hospital for months. Speidel has been with the team and enrolled at the college since 2016.

Now, WCAX Sports has learned that Coach John Becker will put Speidel in the starting lineup on senior night against Albany. He will score Vermont's first two points of the game before being he is replaced. It will be Speidel's first college basketball game.

Our Scott Fleishman spoke with Speidel about his recovery. He will have that story leading up to senior night next week.

