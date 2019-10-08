Spike in EEE cases in states surrounding Vermont could be bad news for next year

There's been a spike in the number of cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in the U.S. It's been hitting southern New England pretty hard, especially Massachusetts.

Here at home, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture has been doing surveillance since June and will stop at the end of this week.

The good news is no cases of EEE have been found in Vermont.

The bad news is because of the spike in the virus from our neighboring states, we could see cases next year.

"We have not seen any EEE this year in mosquito populations and there have been no reported human or animal cases of it in Vermont," said Patti Casey, the environmental surveillance director with the Vt. Agency of Agriculture.

According to Casey, she says the last time EEE was found in Vermont was in 2015, but the cycle varies from year to year.

"It goes up and it goes down and that's partly due to the native populations of birds," said Casey.

She also attributes climate change to the virus, but what concerns her the most is how widespread it's been in New England.

However, as a whole, the CDC says EEE is very rare.

Casey says what’s happens is EEE can build up in the environment and then all of a sudden you have a lot of cases of the disease in both human and animals, similar to what's happening in Massachusetts.

"We doubled down this year looking for it, didn't find it. So my suspicion is that next year we probably will find it here in Vermont again," said Casey.

As a scientist, the cooler weather is something Casey is looking forward to because after the first frost mosquito's aren't flying any more.

But this week is supposed to be on the warmer side, so Casey is crossing her fingers we don't see any cases this week.