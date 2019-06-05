Spirit of Ethan Allen crew recognized for rescue of capsized kayakers

Six members of the Spirit of Ethan Allen were recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday for their role in the rescue of two capsized kayakers on Lake Champlain.

It happened this past September when a crew member saw a yellow life jacket floating near Rock Dunder, a tiny island between Shelburne Point and Juniper Island.

A Coast Guard Marine Inspector Wednesday presented a letter of recognition to the crew for their individual and team efforts.

Crew member Rick Sturtevant credited their U.S. Coast guard training skills in responding to the incident. "My training came from a number of courses and trainings during the season. And it's almost second -- it's like muscle memory at that point because we're trained so well and for so long, you just jump in and do what you need to do," he said.

