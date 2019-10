A Samuel Adams' Halloween Brew is so scary that it's illegal here in Vermont and New Hampshire among other states.

The beer which is called 'Utopias' is 28 percent alcohol by volume which is why it's illegal in 15 states.

In comparison, a regular ol' Sam Adams Lager has an alcohol content of just five percent.

The Halloween beer's price tag is pretty scary too, with a suggested retail price of $210 per bottle