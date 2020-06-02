With no pro-games, sports cards make a comeback

While most professional sports have been sidelined the past few months, old-school sports cards have been making a comeback in some circles.

Green Mountain Sports Cards & Gaming in Essex Junction says they have seen nearly 50% increase in business since the start of the pandemic. Most of those sales were online but now that the store is open, people are coming in.

Most of the sales are not the kinds of sports cards most people remember. These days collectors chase after autographs that can be worth a pretty penny. Chris Heck, the store's owner, says he was at first shocked because hobbies are usually the first thing people stop spending money on. He says there are a wide range of customers, from collectors to investors, as well as those looking for the reward of opening a pack and finding something valuable.

"Nobody is watching sports. I don’t know, I just can’t wrap my head around it honestly -- how much it just picked up. And you would have thought it would have went in the total opposite direction," Heck said.

Heck also says there has been a big boost in people live-streaming the opening of cards online, which has also helped business and the hobby.

