Sportsbra inventors to be inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame

The Vermont women credited with inventing the sports bra are getting a big honor. They will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

The Jogbra was the 1977 brainchild of Lisa Lindahl, Hinda Miller, and Polly Smith.

They were looking for a way to improve comfort and support for women when they exercise.

The prototype was made by sewing two men's jockstraps together.

That launched a highly successful product line.

The brand was eventually sold to Champion in 1994 and manufacturing moved out of Vermont in 2001.