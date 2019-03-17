VSP joins Spring Aboard campaign

If you're planning on taking the boat out this season, Vermont State Police want to make sure you can make the most of your time on the water.

VSP is participating in the national Spring Aboard campaign, which encourages boaters to get educated prior to the kick-off of the boating season.

In Vermont, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1974 must complete an approved boating safety education course successfully to operate any motorized boat legally, including water scooters.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 81% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the operator had never received boating education instruction.