Spring flooding of Lake Champlain beginning to recede

The water level in Lake Champlain is dropping after five weeks above the flood level and it could drop below the flood stage within the next few days.

The Burlington Free Press reports the lake has been above its 100-foot (30 meters) flood stage for almost six weeks.

This year's lake flooding, caused by the melting of heavy winter snows and spring rains, was only exceeded by the spring flood of 2011 when the lake stayed above flood stage for 47 days.

In Burlington, the ferry dock and some pedestrian areas along the lake have been covered with water.

National Weather Service meteorologist Conor Lahiff says only a series of prolonged, heavy rains in the lake's drainage area would drive water levels back up, but none are on the horizon.

