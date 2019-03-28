Spring projected to bring higher gasoline prices

Warmer temperatures have many of people to head out on vacations and road trips, but AAA says they should brace for higher gas prices.

Drivers at this Los Angeles gas station don't like what they see when they pull up to the pump.

"I probably spend about $300 to $400 a month," said Jeff Buchignani, whose sales job keeps him driving all over the city, and he's fed up with the price of fuel. "It's hard on the kids who are making minimum wage, and even the adults in the community. It's just too much money."

AAA says as more people hit the highways for spring and summer road trips, a higher demand for fuel means even higher costs. "Gas prices since the beginning of the year have increased 40 cents," said Jeanette Casselano with AAA.

She says prices are still better than they were this time last year, but drivers can expect a gallon of regular to jump 10-cents in the coming weeks and go even higher in late May. "If you're on the west coast, you could see it increase a bit more, but more states and in the southern part of the country will definitely see that 10 cent increase."

That's unwelcome news for drivers like Gina Castagnozzi. "It costs like 70 bucks to fill up my tank," she said.

And unfortunately, it's likely to cost even more in the near future.