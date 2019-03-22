Spring storm welcomed by skiers at Whiteface

Most of our region woke up to a fresh blanket of snow Friday, and for many that meant it was a good day to hit the slopes.

The snow Gods have blessed Whiteface and the Adirondacks with fresh powder for spring skiing and many are taking full advantage of it.

"Woke up to a white out and it's an adventure," said Mark Chatwin of Syracuse.

Skier and riders from all over the East Coast traveled to the slopes.

"Beautiful, beautiful East Coast powder day in March can't ask for much better," said Will Madison of Lake Placid.

Mother Nature offered low winds and temperatures that quickly required shedding of layers.

"It's like 35 degrees. It's like summertime to me," Chatwin said.

"You get a little bit of everything -- some sunshine, which is nice, not as bitter cold, and it's great for après as well. You can hang out on the deck," Madison said.

Chairlifts were spinning with short wait times and nothing to complain about. For some, the secret to finding fresh powder was at the summit. "There's a lot of snow. I was in six inches of powder," Chatwin said.

"Better up top today -- a little dryer snow. The Wilmington Trail was awesome. That's one of my favorites," Madison said.

The deep powder put skiers like John Salnick of New Jersey to the test. "This is good for someone who likes to bounce around and plow through what's out there," he said.

And push boundaries. "It makes it a lot more fun because you're able to push your limits a little more, and everyone's trying new things and it's just a good time," said Clay Lynch of Killington, who says fun it what it's all about. "Great time today, and I'm sure tomorrow will be even better."

Whiteface is expected to close April 14th but they're hoping with more snow like this they could expand their season.