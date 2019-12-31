Springfield Hospital clinics could soon file plans to exit bankruptcy

Court documents show that the outpatient clinics associated with a struggling Vermont hospital could soon file plans to exit bankruptcy.

Springfield Medical Care Systems filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June. The health care organization includes the 25-bed Springfield Hospital and outpatient clinics in Springfield, Chester, Ludlow, Bellows Falls, Londonberry and Charlestown, New Hamsphire.

The clinics expect to file a financial plan by the end of January, while the hospital is aiming to have a plan by April. The plans will be subject to a judge's approval once filed.

