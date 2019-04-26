Springfield Hospital closing childbirth center next week

The Springfield Hospital is closing its childbirth center sooner than expected.

The hospital says it will now close next Friday, May 3.

Hospital staffers are working to connect expecting families with care providers.

A press release Friday said the hospital is concerned about having enough personnel to safely staff the birthing center. They say the hospital's emergency department doesn't have the proper staff or equipment to handle childbirth, but it will handle childbirth cases as a last resort.