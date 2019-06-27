Springfield Hospital files for bankruptcy

One of Springfield's biggest employers is filing for bankruptcy.

Springfield Medical Care Systems and Springfield Hospital filed for Chapter 11 on Wednesday.

It says it will stay open while it reorganizes its debt over the next year.

It says layoffs are not planned right now.

It's planning community meetings throughout next month.

Springfield Hospital recently announced it had lost $14 million over the past two years.

It closed its childbirth center -- and laid off nearly 30 people.