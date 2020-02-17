Springfield Hospital likely to break ties with nine clinics

Springfield Hospital, which last year filed for bankruptcy, will likely sever ties with nine health clinics that serve parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the move would be part of its bankruptcy plan. The Springfield Medical Care Systems is made up of clinics in Springfield, Londonderry, Ludlow, Chester, Rockingham and in Charlestown, New Hampshire, that are linked to Springfield Hospital.

The hospital is taking steps to join a three-hospital system with Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor and Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, New Hampshire.

