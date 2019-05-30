Springfield Hospital likely to declare bankruptcy

The head of a small Vermont hospital says it's likely it will file for bankruptcy protection in the near future so it can restructure its finances.

Vermont Public Radio reports Springfield Hospital interim CEO Mike Halstead says the filing of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy is probably needed so it can survive.

He says the hospital needs to find a partner and officials are talking with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, but other medical systems could also potentially take over Springfield's business.

Springfield Hospital lost about $14 million over the past two years. It has closed its childbirth center, laid off almost 30 staff members and made changes to its emergency department.

Halstead says the organization would likely lose up to $3 million this year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

