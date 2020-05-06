Springfield Hospital sues SBA for PPP money

Springfield Hospital and its parent company are each suing the U.S. Small Business Administration in federal bankruptcy court, seeking permission to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program.

According to the hospital's attorney, unless the facility gets the more than $3 million it is requesting through PPP, the hospital would be forced to close by early June, "without sufficient funds for an orderly wind-down."

The hospital's nonprofit parent company is seeking nearly $2 million from the PPP.