Springfield Hospital to close childbirth center

Springfield Hospital has confirmed it is closing it's childbirth center.

The decision was made Tuesday night at a special board meeting. Hospital officials say the move was necessary to maintain financial stability as they address ongoing problems.

A recent financial audit found the hospital lost $14 million over the past two years. Hospital officials announced in February they would cut 27 jobs and reduce staff wages by 10 percent.

Hospital interim CEO Michael Halstead said last week they cannot have too many services that are losing money or else they will have trouble maintaining the entire facility.

Nearby Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon also recently closed its birthing center, leaving Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center as the primary provider in the region.