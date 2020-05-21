Springfield man charged with overdose death

Springfield police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal drug overdose last year.

They say Charles Nourse was arrested Wednesday on the alleged offenses of selling heroin and dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. Police were called to a home on Dec. 25, 2019 to investigate the death of 32-year-old Rickey Bemis. Nourse pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

He was being held at the state prison in Springfield. An attorney for Nourse did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

