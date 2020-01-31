Springfield man being held after two-state chase that ended in head-on crash

A 22-year-old is in jail after police say he led them on a two-state car chase and apparently accidentally ran over one of his own passengers.

Officers say that chase ended in a head-on car crash, but in court Thursday, Brandon Adams-Smith says he's not guilty.

Adams-Smith is being charged with three felony counts.

We're told the chase happened two and half weeks ago and started in Weathersfield, Vermont, dipped into New Hampshire and ended in Springfield, Vermont.

Police say the black box in Adam-Smith's car had him going 96 mph at the time of the head-on collision.

New Hampshire police say moments before that crash, he slowed down to let two passengers jump out, but that one of them was run over while Smith tried to get away from police.

Smith's attorney says since his hospital stay, he's back on medication and doing better.

He pleaded not guilty and is also facing charges in New Hampshire.