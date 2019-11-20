Officials call Springfield prison assault an 'attempted takeover'

There were some scary moments for two corrections officers Tuesday at the Springfield prison during what state corrections officials are now calling an attempted takeover of the facility.

"The officer was assaulted but was able to very rapidly to control the situation," said Vermont Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette Wednesday.

According to a police report, an inmate attacked an officer at the Southern State Correctional Facility with a blunt object. While that was happening, two more inmates attacked a third inmate. An officer user pepper spray to control the situation.

About a half an hour later two inmates barricaded themselves in their cell in that same higher level security unit. Commissioner Touchette says prison staff had to use a "flash bang concussive device" to safely resolve the situation and that Vermont State Police are investigating the incident.

"Not only for the assault perspective, but if there's other things we can help put together as, try to understand what precipitated this event," Touchette said.

The Vermont State Employees Union, which represents corrections officers, said it is extremely alarmed. Union staff are talking with DOC workers to determine from their perspective what exactly happened and if the DOC is being factual with the public about the severity of the attack.

"We'll also be asking DOC about things like staffing levels and shakedown frequency. I would expect we'll have more to say soon," said VSEU President Dave Bellini in a statement.

Touchette says the incident happened in the close custody unit at the Springfield prison, where there is a higher level of security. "This has more staffing then the typical correctional units around the state," he said.

Two officers staff the unit, which can hold up to 50 inmates. A limited number of Inmates can move out of their cells freely under what Touchette calls a controlled and supervised environment. He says preventing these situations and keeping staff safe are top priorities. "Anytime we have an event where we have the opportunity to go back and do a debrief and really dissect what our operations and what our protocols are, there's always opportunity to learn from," he said.

The corrections officers involved sustained minor injuries and were back on the job Wednesday. It's unclear how the inmates involved are doing and if there will be any charges for those involved. It's also still not clear what triggered the incident.

