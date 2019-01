A corrections officer in Springfield is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

Police aren't saying much but tell us they arrested 21 year old Cameron Morin Thursday after a five week investigation.

They were tipped off to Morin by an inmate who called the Department of Corrections investigations hotline.

Morin faces many charges including Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, and Sexual Exploitation of an Inmate.

He's due in court in March.