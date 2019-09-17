Springfield students create petition to bring back recess before school

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) Several Springfield fifth graders will be addressing their superintendent and school board Tuesday evening. That's because they are upset they don't have recess before school anymore.
The Union Street students say they used to head to the playground with third and fourth graders before school.
But now, all the students have to report to the gym and sit with their class until their teacher collects them to begin their school day.
They have started a petition which has many signatures on it.