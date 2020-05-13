St. Albans Police chief to step down in wake of no confidence vote

Longtime St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor plans to resign in the wake of recent brutality allegations against officers.

Chief Gary Taylor/File

Taylor made the retirement announcement after receiving a recent no confidence vote from city leaders. WCAX asked City Manager Dominic Cloud if the retirement had anything to do with the vote, but he said it did not. Cloud says Taylor plans to retire later this year.

Department officers in recent years have faced multiple allegations of brutality. Ofc. Zachary Pigeon was arrested last month on kidnapping and assault charges of a family member.

Another former officer, Jason Lawton, was fired last year in connection with allegations that he punched a woman in a holding cell. The incident was caught on video.

For the time being, Taylor will take on larger projects and his subordinate will take on day-to-day department operations.