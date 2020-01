Police in St. Albans have arrested a New Hampshire fugitive wanted since last summer.

Tina Barratt

Police pulled over Tina Barratt, 31, Tuesday on Lake Street in St. Albans. They say she was convicted of stealing guns from a home in New Hampshire several years ago. While on parole, she violated her parole conditions and went to Vermont last August.

She's being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and is due in court today.