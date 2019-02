St. Albans police need your help finding a man they say tried to take a 17-year-old girl from a Hoyt Street residence Saturday.

It was reported around 6:45 p.m. The woman said she had fought the suspect off by poking him in the eye. The suspect was last seen running toward Federal Street.

He is described as a white man between 5'10" and 6', with medium build, wearing a black baseball hat, black hoodie with writing, dark blue pants, and thick-soled shoes.