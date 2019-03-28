St. Albans Town woman injured in fire

A St. Albans Town woman is recovering after suffering burns to her face in a fire Wednesday.

First responders arrived to the apartment building on Victoria Lane shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. They say the woman's oxygen breathing device helped fuel the fire, but they're not sure yet what actually sparked the blaze.

They quickly put out the fire and took the woman -- who is wheelchair bound -- to the hospital.

"I'm not sure about the extent of the injuries, but she was talking to the police over there so..." said St. Albans Town Fire Chief Harold Cross.

There was smoke and water damage to the building but no serious structural issues.