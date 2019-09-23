St. Albans assaults lead to arrests

Several men are in trouble after an alleged fight in St. Albans over the weekend.

It happened around Lake Street Friday evening. Police say Danny Bouchard, 27, was lured to an apartment by Jeremy Phillips, 37, of St. Albans, and assaulted by Phillps and two minors. One of them allegedly beat the Swanton with a metal bed frame. He was able to disarm the individual and leave but was then assaulted a second time by Travis Collins, 37, and his two children.

Police say Bouchard got away but then came back to hit Collins in the head with the metal frame. Police saw Bouchard running with the metal pipe and being chased by Collins and a large crowd. He was found in the Franklin County Superior Court parking lot and taken to the hospital.