St. Albans convenience store hit by armed robber

St. Albans Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday night.

It happened at the Jolley convenience store at 277 North Main Street just before 8 p.m. Police say a lone man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He took an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen running south toward Maurice's Service Station. Police say no one was injured.

The suspect is described as 5-feet-5- to 6-feet tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded top, blue jeans and dark footwear.

Police say it's the second armed robbery this month of a convenience store in the area. The Jolley Wagon Wheel was robbed April 2.