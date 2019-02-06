St. Albans couple charged with home invasion, assault

A St. Albans couple face charges following a home invasion Tuesday night.

Robert Lutz III, Jessica Salisbury

Police say Robert Lutz, 37, and Jessica Salisbury, 37, broke into a home on North Main Street, assaulted and threatened the victim with a switchblade, and took off before officers arrived.

Police say the two were later arrested and that the incident appears to be drug-related. Lutz has been charged with aggravated assault and carrying a dangerous weapon. Salisbury is charged with simple assault.

They are due in court Wednesday afternoon.