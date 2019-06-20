St. Albans Police investigate spree of graffitti incidents, two teens arrested

Posted: 
Updated: Thu 8:57 AM, Jun 20, 2019

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) Two teens have been issued criminal citations after police say they were responsible for vandalism in St. Albans.

Police say they saw Caleb Pearl,19, and Kamal Shilling, 18, walking around a parking garage on Lake Street wearing ski masks early Thursday morning.

After investigation, police say the two teens had been spray-painting and vandalizing multiple areas around the city.

They will be in court next month to answer to the charges of unlawful mischief.

Police say the city has recently experienced a spree of spray painted graffiti. Officers are investigating the involvement of the two teens in any of the other incidents.

 