St. Albans launches new "Quiet Your Ride" campaign

For the last week people driving through St. Albans might have noticed news signs around the city.

It's a campaign to get people to be conscious of how loud their cars are.

The message and campaign is simple: "Quiet Your Ride."

The city is encouraging people to put up lawn signs to help remind neighbors and visitors that when they're driving through not to be loud.

"We welcome you to ride through our city, but just make sure it's a nice and easy ride and it doesn't have to be loud," said Chip Sawyer, the director of Planning and Development for St. Albans.

Sawyer says defective cars aren't allowed on the roads according to the ordinance for St. Albans.

"If you're modifying something to be louder than what is allowed or to emit more smoke more than what is allowed that is defective equipment," said Sawyer.

The city has tossed around several ideas on how to enforce this rule, they thought about having police tickets but wanted to start with what they call a friendly reminder.

So whether you're walking in a neighborhood or the downtown, you'll see the signs but you might not hear the noise.

At least one person says it's about quality of life.

"The "Quiet Your Ride" campaign isn't hurting anything but at the same time maybe it helps in the neighborhoods," said Jim Woodworth, a St. Albans resident.

Woodworth has lived in St. Albans for five years and says he hears the loud cars from time to time.

"It's the motorcycles that tend to rev their engines a little bit, its the trucks with the modified exhaust that tend to rev their engines a little bit," said Woodworth.

He just wants people to be respectful when they are traveling through the community.

For people critical of the city spending time and resources on this campaign, Sawyer says it's mostly to start a conversation.

"I would just remind folks that we printed 210 signs, we made a video and a Facebook post and spent under 3 grand. We are putting a lot more time to other things in this community," said Sawyer.

Sawyer says it's still too early to see how effective the "Quiet Your Ride" campaign has been.

He says during next month's city council meeting, it will most likely be brought up and then the council will figure out if adjustments need to be made.