St. Albans man charged with drug-induced crime spree

A St. Albans man will be in court Monday after police say he threatened McDonald's employees, broke into a local business and assaulted a police officer.

Police say early Daniel Lambert, 18, was walking in the middle of Swanton Road early Sunday morning, screaming and waving his hands with no shoes on. They tell us Lambert also ran behind a McDonald's counter, yelled racial profanities at employees and threatened to murder them. He also allegedly broke into the St. Albans Messenger building.

When being moved from the police department to Northwest Regional Correctional Facility, police say Lambert head butted an officer.

Police say he was under the influence multiple substances.

