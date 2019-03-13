St. Albans man accused of assaulting police officers

A St. Albans man is due in court Wednesday after police say he harassed and attempted to fight customers in a supermarket Tuesday and then assaulted two officers by punching and biting them.

It happened at the Price Chopper on Swanton Road in St. Albans.

Police say after Eric Cyr, 37, tried to harass customers, they escorted him outside where he refused to cooperate and tried to get back in the store. When police tried to arrest him, he punched and bit them. One officer was hit several times and had to go to the emergency room.

Cyr faces charges including disorderly conduct and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Cyr also has previous criminal convictions for assault on a law enforcement officer and for attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.