St. Albans man accused of causing $40K in damage at warehouse

A St. Albans man is expected in court Tuesday after police say he caused about $40,000 in damage at a warehouse.

Police say Joseph Hosinger, 23 broke into the Peerless Clothing Warehouse early Tuesday morning, smashing multiple windows and doors. Officers found Joseph Hosinger using a fire extinguisher and say he was drunk.

He's faces multiple charges including unlawful trespass and tampering with facilities. Police believe Hosinger was also responsible for damage at a home in St. Albans during an earlier incident.

