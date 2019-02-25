Man accused of trying to kick down door in St. Albans

Police say a St. Albans man tried to kick down the front door at the home of a person he was allegedly stalking.

It happened on Congress Street in St. Albans Friday evening. Police were called to a report of an attempted burglary.

Investigators say Jacob Poirier, 27, twice tried to kick down the front door of the home on Congress Street. Before that, police say he trespassed at another home on Federal Street twice. They say he had a dangerous weapon with him during all three incidents.

Poirier is due in court this afternoon. He faces charges of unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony and stalking.