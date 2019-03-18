St. Albans man arrested after police chase

A St. Albans man faces numerous charges following an early morning car chase in which he allegedly rammed two police cruisers.

Police say officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Monday to a suspicious car on High Street, near the scene of a home destroyed by arson.

When police tried to talk with the driver, later identified as David Cameron, 53, he took off. He led officers on a chase that ended on Huntington Street, where he crashed his car into two police cruisers.

Cameron was arrested for attempting to elude and aggravated assault among other charges.