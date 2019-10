A St. Albans man is due in court after leading police on a 19-mile chase early Wednesday.

Police say Lendon Johnson, 54, failed to stop for officers around 1:35 a.m. and led them on a pursuit that ended when he ran over tire spikes on Mill River Road in the town of Georgia.

He faces charges including gross negligent operation and attempting to elude. Police say he also has an active (non-extraditable) arrest warrant out of the State of Texas for assault on a family member.