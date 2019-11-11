St. Albans man arrested for attempted murder

A St. Albans man faces attempted murder charges following an early morning stabbing.

Police say they responded to a home on Thorpe Avenue Monday just before 5 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They say Rodney Lesperance, 44, met officers and directed them to a bedroom where a man with multiple stab wounds was lying on a bed blood barely breathing. Lesperance allegedly admitted to police that he was responsible for stabbing his roomate.

.The victim was taken to UVM Medical Center. His condition was not available.

Lesperance was charged with attempted 1st degree murder. The Vermont State Police Mobil Crime Lab was called in to process the scene.

