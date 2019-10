A St. Albans man with a history of drug-related charges is back in court Monday.

Police say Todd Bonyea, 39, of St. Albans was arrested Saturday after he was caught squatting in an abandoned house on Adams Street. Police say they found him in a crawl space under the house with two pounds of marijuana.

Bonyea over the last two years faced charges of drug trafficking and possession as well as a DUI-related crash.