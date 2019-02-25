St. Albans man charged with unlawful restraint

Police in St. Albans arrested a man for allegedly trying to keep two people in an apartment.

Investigators say Devin Leblanc, 20, of St. Albans, pinned a woman to the apartment floor and when she tried to leave, he put her in a bear hug and carried her back into the apartment.

Officers say they could hear the confrontation going on inside the apartment and a third person called police. That person told police there was a fight going on and the people inside could only send texts for help.

Police then forcibly entered the apartment and took Leblanc into custody.

He's due in court Monday afternoon to face charges of unlawful restraint and interference with access to emergency services.