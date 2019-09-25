St. Albans music festival raises $40K for suicide prevention

A new music festival last weekend to celebrate the life of a St. Albans teen raised about $40,000.

AJ Holzscheiter took his own life November 30, 2018. His parents spoke with Channel 3's Darren Perron last week about the tragedy. They said they want to raise awareness and encourage parents to be proactive tackling the taboo topic

The Afterglow festival featured multiple bands, vendors, and family activities. Upwards of 1,500 people showed up.

The money raised from parking fees will go toward suicide prevention programs in Franklin County. His family says donations are still coming in and they plan to continue the mission of Afterglow.

