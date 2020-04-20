St. Albans officer facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges

A St. Albans police officer will be in court Monday after police say he and his father kidnapped a woman and hurt her so she wouldn't speak out about him.

Police say 29-year-old Zachary Pigeon sexually assaulted a family member repeatedly over several years in the mid-2000s.

To stop her from coming forward, Vermont State Police says Zachary and his father Allen Pigeon went into her house while she was sleeping a few weeks ago, forcibly removed her, physically assaulted her and threatened her.

They are both being held without bail and are scheduled to be in court Monday.

Zachary's charges include aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping and Allen's include kidnapping and simple assault.